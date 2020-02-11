Merculet Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Merculet has a market cap of $801,868.00 and approximately $101,240.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinMex, OKEx and Hotbit. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.03532989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00241799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00134205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,044,298,771 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinMex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

