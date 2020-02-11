Mercury General Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Mercury General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 289,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,342. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

