Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 548,654 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 454.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,476. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBSB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

