Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Up 68.2% in January

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,458. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.