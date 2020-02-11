Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.19. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.11.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.