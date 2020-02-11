Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The mining company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 198.58% and a net margin of 93.81%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

