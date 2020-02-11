MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598,685 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.92% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $31,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of MFA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

