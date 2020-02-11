Michael A. Mussallem Sells 22,850 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EW stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 594,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

