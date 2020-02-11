Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

