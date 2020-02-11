Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 4.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,696,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 201.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after buying an additional 1,027,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 241.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,551,000 after buying an additional 932,839 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,937,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

