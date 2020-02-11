Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Microsoft worth $2,404,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $186.67. 31,031,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

