Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.67. 31,031,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

