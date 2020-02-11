MICT (MICT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

MICT stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MICT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

