Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of MCEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 73,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

