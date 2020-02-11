MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Down 51.5% in January

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 135,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844. The company has a market capitalization of $523.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

