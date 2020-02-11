Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

MIME traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 436,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,114. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -491.05, a PEG ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

