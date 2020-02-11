Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

MIME stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -535.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $91,274,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $391,814,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 90.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,792,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,896,000 after purchasing an additional 411,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

