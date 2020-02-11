Mindexcoin Market Cap Reaches $435,013.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $435,013.00 and approximately $17,618.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded up 241.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

