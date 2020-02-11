Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,619 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

