Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 31,853 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Southern by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 308,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

