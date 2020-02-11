Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 56,052 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

