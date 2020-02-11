Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,194 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.