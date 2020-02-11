Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,977 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

NYSE:AGN opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average is $176.64. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

