Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,637 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CCI stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

