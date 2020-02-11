Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,920 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 250,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

