Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $226.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.