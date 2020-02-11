Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

CHTR opened at $530.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.22 and a 1-year high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

