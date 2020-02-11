Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

