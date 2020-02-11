Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,895 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

