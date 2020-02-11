Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,157 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 78,249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock worth $7,893,578. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

