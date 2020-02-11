Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 29,347 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 839,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $186.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

