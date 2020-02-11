Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,065 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 5,075.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Anthem by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after buying an additional 165,143 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $276.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.67.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.