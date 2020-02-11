Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,053 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $572.28 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

