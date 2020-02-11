Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,266,000 after buying an additional 620,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 44,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 778.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

