Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.29 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

