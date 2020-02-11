Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.