Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 167.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xilinx worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reduced their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

