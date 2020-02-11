Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.69 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 265,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,815,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Shares of ROP opened at $391.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.96 and a 200-day moving average of $356.67. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $299.28 and a one year high of $393.00. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

