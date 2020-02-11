Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.81 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

Shares of AVB opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $212.53. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.