Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.24 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after buying an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

