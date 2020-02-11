Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.33 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

