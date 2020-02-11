Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.46 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

