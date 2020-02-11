Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.23 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,211,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.