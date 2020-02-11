Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

