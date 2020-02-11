Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $53.95 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 128,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

