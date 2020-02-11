Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $73.45 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,174 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

