Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

