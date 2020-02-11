Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

