Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,603 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

