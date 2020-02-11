Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,542 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Surevest Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in General Dynamics by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

General Dynamics stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.